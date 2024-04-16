Noto giornalista investigativo ucciso in Colombia
BOGOTA, 16 APR - Un noto giornalista investigativo colombiano è stato assassinato a Cucuta, una città al confine con il Venezuela. Filmati delle telecamere di sicurezza Mostrano che Jaime Vasquez, 54 anni, è stato inseguito e freddato a colpi di arma da fuoco davanti a una dozzina di testimoni. Vasquez era anche un avvocato e attivista noto per "aver denunciato la corruzione" nella regione, ha scritto sui social il presidente Gustavo Petro. Dal 2022 viveva sotto scorta. Il suo cellulare sarebbe stato "manipolato" dalle autorità dopo la sua morte, hanno denunciato i suoi familiari. Il presidente ha detto che ci sarà "un'indagine approfondita".
