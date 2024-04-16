Noto giornalista investigativo ucciso in Colombia

epa11261094 Colombian soldiers patrol near the police station that was attacked at dawn, in the town of Robles in the municipality of Jamundi, Colombia, 05 April 2024. A grenade attack on a police station in a rural area of the Colombian municipality of JamundÃ, in the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest), attributed by the authorities to FARC dissidents, adds to another attack on a military canton in the city of Cali in the last 24 hours a new escalation of violence. EPA/Ernesto GuzmÃ¡n