Noboa apre alla presenza di basi militari straniere in Ecuador

epa11367287 Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa (L), accompanied by the National Assembly President Henry Kronfle (R), leaves after presenting his first report to the nation, in Quito, Ecuador, 24 May 2024. In his speech before the National Assembly, after having served six months in office, Noboa admitted that his government had to make 'hard and profound decisions that no one had risked taking before but that were necessary to guide the country towards a new Ecuador.' EPA/JOSE JACOME