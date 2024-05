'No al Sacrificio del montone', l'idea via social in Marocco

epa10698751 Sheep on a sheep farm in Skhirat, Morocco, 18 June 2023. The Moroccan government decided to import sheep to fill the shortage during Eid al-Adha, and to supply the national markets with many rams, due to the shortage of sheep as a result of successive droughts and lack of rainfall. Furthermore, sheep importers receive financial support during the Eid al-Adha period of 50 Euros for each sheep head imported from abroad. Muslims across the world use livestock for rituals during Eid al-Adha. EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI