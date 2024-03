Nigeria: testimoni, 'oltre 200 i bambini rapiti ieri'

epa10434478 Students of Mawumadoka orphans and Less Privileged School wear school uniforms with inscriptions in a class in the school built with Bamboo materials in the Makoko riverine community in Lagos, Nigeria 27 January 2023. The founder of the school which began in August 2018, Joshua moved from his from his small space to his mother's parlour with 78 orphans to render humanitarian services and provide free education, free feeding, clothings, and edunation materials to children of the poor and underprivileged in the community. The school had run on charitable gifts from some non-governmental organisations, including churches and other religious organisations. EPA/Akintunde Akinleye