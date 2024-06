Nigeria: epidemia di colera in Lagos, almeno 21 i morti

epa07478631 Unicef members work in the newly opened Unicef center of Cholera treatment at Macurungo neighbourhood of the city of Beira, in the province of Sofala, central Mozambique, 01 April 2019' Reports state that there can be up to 45 thousand women to give birth in the following months after the passage of cyclone Idai. Reports state that some 1.7 million people are said to be affected across southern Africa after cyclone Idai hit on 14/15 March 2019. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES