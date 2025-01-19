Netanyahu: tregua a Gaza non inizia senza lista ostaggi
epa11770081 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he attends a special session with the President of Paraguay at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, 11 December 2024. The Paraguayan president is on a two-day official visit to Israel, where he is scheduled to relocate his country's embassy to Jerusalem. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
ROMA, 19 GEN - Il premier israeliano Netanyahu ha detto che la tregua non inizierà se Israele non riceverà la lista degli ostaggi prevista dagli accordi. Hamas ammette un ritardo dovuto a 'motivi tecnici'
