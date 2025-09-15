Giornale di Brescia
Netanyahu ringrazia Trump dopo la minaccia a Hamas

epaselect epa12223525 US President Donald Trump (C-L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-R) converse during a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 July 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Donald Trump he nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, using a visit to the White House to further cement the pair’s relationship as the US presses for a ceasefire in Gaza. EPA/AL DRAGO / POOL
AA

TEL AVIV, 16 SET - "Grazie, presidente Trump, per il tuo incrollabile sostegno alla battaglia di Israele contro Hamas e per la liberazione di tutti i nostri ostaggi", ha dichiarato il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu dopo che il commander in chief ha minacciato Hamas.

TEL AVIV

  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario