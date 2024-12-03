Netanyahu, 'questo è cessate il fuoco, non fine della guerra'
epa11716623 Emergency teams work at the scene after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit a warehouse in Nahariya, northern Israel, 12 November 2024, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. According to the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency services, two people were killed as result of a rocket hit in Nahariya. Israel's military said about 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel, some of which were intercepted, and others fell in the area. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 03 DIC - "Attualmente siamo in un cessate il fuoco, sottolineo, un cessate il fuoco, non è la fine della guerra". Lo ha dichiarato il primo ministro israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu, in seduta speciale con il governo nella città del nord di Nahariya, al confine con il Libano.
