Netanyahu, 'prima sgombero civili poi operazione Rafah'
epa11166727 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the voting session for the impeachment of Hadash-Taâ€™al party MP Ofer Cassif in Jerusalem, 19 February 2024. The motion was brought up after Cassif publicly supported South Africaâ€™s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 17 MAR - Il premier Benyamin Netanyahu nella conferenza stampa con il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz ha confermato che l'operazione a Rafah non partirà "prima che sia sgomberata la popolazione civile a Gaza". Di recente il Gabinetto di guerra ha approvato i piani sia per l'operazione sia per la precedente evacuazione dei civili.
