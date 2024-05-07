Netanyahu, ok Hamas voleva solo impedire l'azione a Rafah
epa11324935 Israeli artillery fire at an undisclosed location near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 07 May 2024. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on 07 May that its ground troops began an operation targeting Hamas militants and infrastructure within specific areas of eastern Rafah, taking operational control of the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing based on intelligence information. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IDF, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
TEL AVIV, 07 MAG - "L'ingresso a Rafah serve a due principali obiettivi di guerra: il ritorno dei nostri ostaggi e l'eliminazione di Hamas". Lo ha detto il premier Benyamin Netanyahu aggiungendo che "la proposta di ieri di Hamas mirava a silurare l'operazione a Rafah. Non è successo". Il premier ha poi detto di aver dato istruzioni alla delegazione al Cairo di "essere ferma sulle condizioni necessarie per la liberazione dei nostri ostaggi e sui requisiti essenziali per la sicurezza di Israele". "Israele - ha aggiunto - non accetta una proposta che mette in pericolo la sicurezza dei nostri cittadini e il futuro del Paese".
