Netanyahu nella base colpita,'non ci fermiamo, neanche a Beirut'

epa03760665 A handout photograph supplied by the Israeli Government Press Office on 26 June shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an air force helicopter crew member as they fly over the Golan Heights to view a military exercise by Israeli elite unit Golani Brigade in the Golan Heights, 26 June 2013. Netanyahu stated that 'the exercise that we are doing here is not theoretical. The reality around us is changing very quickly. It is explosive and dynamic and we need to be ready accordingly.' EPA/KOBI GIDEON/HANDOUT ISRAELI SUBS MUST CREDIT GPO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY