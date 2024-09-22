Netanyahu, 'metà degli ostaggi a Gaza è ancora in vita'
epa11584922 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference for the international media at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, 04 September 2024. The Israeli Prime Minister said that in order prevent Hamas from rearming , Israel 'must have control' over Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA POOL
TEL AVIV, 22 SET - "Metà degli ostaggi tenuti prigionieri a Gaza è ancora in vita". Lo ha detto il premier Benyamin Netanyahu intervenendo a una seduta a porte chiuse in Commissione Esteri e Sicurezza della Knesset, come riferisce la tv Kan. Riferendosi al futuro di Gaza, Netanyahu ha sottolineato: "Per me il governo militare non è l'obiettivo. Non annettiamo Gaza".
