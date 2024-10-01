Netanyahu, 'l'Iran ha fatto un grosso errore e pagherà'

epa11628869 Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu shows a map as he addresses the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2024. The annual high-level General Debate gathers world leaders from 24 to 28 September, and 30 September under the theme, 'Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations'. EPA/STEPHANI SPINDEL