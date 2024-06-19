Netanyahu, 'le armi Usa stanno arrivando in Israele'
epa11420062 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the state memorial ceremony for the victims of the 1948 'Altalena Affair', at the Nahalat Yitzhak Cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 June 2024. The weapons-laden cargo ship Altalena was involved in violent confrontations that erupted in June 1948 between the newly created Israel Defense Forces and the Irgun, a Jewish paramilitary group, during the process of absorbing all military organizations into the IDF following Israelâ€™s declaration of independence a month earlier. At least 16 people were killed in the confrontations. EPA/Shaul Golan / Yedioth Ahronoth POOL
TEL AVIV, 19 GIU - Le armi sollecitate agli Usa in un recente video dal premier Benyamin Netanyahu stanno per essere spedite in Israele. Lo ha fatto sapere lo stesso premier in un post su X, informato al proposito dall'ambasciatore Usa in Israele Jack Lew. Ieri il premier in un polemico video sui social aveva definito in un aperto attacco a Washington "inconcepibile" che gli Usa avessero "trattenuto" l'invio di armi e munizioni a Israele. Dopo l'attacco del premier israeliano gli Stati Uniti avevano cancellato una riunione chiave con Israele che si sarebbe dovuta svolgere a Washinton ed avere come focus principale il programma nucleare dell'Iran.
