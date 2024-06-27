Netanyahu, Iran punta al Medio Oriente, minaccia per tutti
epa11420061 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the state memorial ceremony for the victims of the 1948 'Altalena Affair', at the Nahalat Yitzhak Cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 June 2024. The weapons-laden cargo ship Altalena was involved in violent confrontations that erupted in June 1948 between the newly created Israel Defense Forces and the Irgun, a Jewish paramilitary group, during the process of absorbing all military organizations into the IDF following Israelâ€™s declaration of independence a month earlier. At least 16 people were killed in the confrontations. EPA/Shaul Golan / Yedioth Ahronoth POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 27 GIU - "L'Iran ci combatte su sette fronti: ovviamente Hamas, Hezbollah, gli Houthi, le milizie di Iraq e Siria, Giudea e Samaria (Cisgiordania, ndr) e direttamente Teheran". Lo ha detto il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu secondo cui l'Iran "vuole rovesciare anche la Giordania: il loro obiettivo è un attacco terrestre combinato su più fronti, oltre al lancio di missili. Dobbiamo scoraggiare gli altri elementi dell'asse terroristico di Teheran che non minaccia solo noi ma anche voi: è sulla buona strada per conquistare il Medio Oriente, significa l'Arabia Saudita e la penisola arabica. E' solo questione di tempo", ha aggiunto.
