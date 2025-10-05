Netanyahu, il team negoziale parte domani per Sharm con Dermer
epa12415322 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 September 2025. In their Oval Office meeting, Trump pressed Netanyahu to accept a peace deal to end Israel’s on-going war in Gaza, and for Hamas to free their remaining hostages. EPA/WILL OLIVER / POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 05 OTT - Il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu ha ordinato l'invio di una delegazione israeliana per condurre i negoziati, sotto la guida del ministro Ron Dermer. La delegazione partirà domani per prendere parte ai colloqui che si terranno a Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egitto. Lo comunica l'ufficio di Netanyahu.
