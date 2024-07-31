Netanyahu, guerra richiede tempo, non ho ceduto a pressioni
epa11481840 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing a memorial ceremony marking a decade for Israeli fallen soldiers of the 2014 Gaza War also known as Operation Protective Edge, in the Hall of Remembrance at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, 16 July 2024. Israelâ€™s Protective Edge military operation lasted 50 days in the Gaza Strip, 70 Israeli soldiers and five civilians were killed during the war according to the Israeli army spokesman. EPA/ABIR SULTAN / POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 31 LUG - "Siamo pronti per ogni scenario. Resteremo uniti e determinati contro ogni minaccia", ha detto questa sera in una dichiarazione pubblica il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu, ribadendo che la guerra richiederà tempo e resistenza dai cittadini israeliani. "Da tempo sono sotto pressione in patria e all'estero per porre fine alla guerra: non ho ceduto a quelle richieste prima e non cedo neanche adesso", ha sottolineato.
