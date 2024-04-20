Netanyahu, gli aiuti Usa difendono la civiltà occidentale
epa11166727 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the voting session for the impeachment of Hadash-Taâ€™al party MP Ofer Cassif in Jerusalem, 19 February 2024. The motion was brought up after Cassif publicly supported South Africaâ€™s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). EPA/ABIR SULTAN
GERUSALEMME, 20 APR - Gli aiuti Usa a Israele "difendono la civiltà occidentale": così il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu commenta il via libera della Camera Usa al pacchetto di aiuti a Israele.
