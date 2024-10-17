Netanyahu e Biden coopereranno per rilascio degli ostaggi
epa11496044 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 July 2024. US President Joe Biden hosts Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu the day after Netanyahu delivered an address to a joint meeting of the US Congress. EPA/SAMUEL CORUM / POOL
GERUSALEMME, 17 OTT - Il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu e il presidente Usa Joe Biden "coopereranno per promuovere il rilascio degli ostaggi dopo la morte di Sinwar. Lo afferma in una nota l'ufficio del premier israeliano. Lo riporta Haaretz.
