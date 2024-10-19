Netanyahu dopo l'attacco a Cesarea, 'nulla ci scoraggerà'
epa11629073 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2024. The annual high-level General Debate gathers world leaders from 24 to 28 September, and 30 September under the theme, 'Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations'. EPA/STEPHANI SPINDEL
TEL AVIV, 19 OTT - "Nulla ci scoraggerà, continueremo fino alla vittoria". Lo ha detto il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu al giornalista Gil Mishali che ha postato su X un breve video con il commento del primo ministro dopo il lancio di un drone dal Libano che mirava alla sua residenza a Cesarea.
