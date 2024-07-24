Netanyahu al Congresso Usa rende omaggio a Trump
epa11494635 Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (C) is greeted by lawmakers as he arrives to deliver an address to a joint meeting of Congress in the chamber of the US House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 24 July 2024. Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of the US Congress comes amid a close 2024 US presidential election cycle. Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters were expected to gather near the US Capitol when Netanyahu becomes the first leader to address the US Congress four times. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
WASHINGTON, 24 LUG - Parlando al Congresso Usa, Benjamin Netanyahu ha ringraziato non solo Joe Biden, ma anche Donald Trump per quanto fatto da presidente, dagli accordi di Abramo al riconoscimento di Gerusalemme capitale dello Stato ebraico con il trasferimento dell'ambasciata Usa, fino alla lotta senza quartiere all'Iran. L'intervento del premier israeliano è durato poco meno di un'ora e alla fine è stato accolto da lunghi applausi.
