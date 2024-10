Neonato francese rapito ritrovato in Olanda, fermati genitori

epa04546366 Volunteers of the Dutch rescue dog organization RHWW join the search for a missing Norwegian tourist in the waters of the Vondelpark, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 04 January 2015. The 21-year old Tore Grodem was last seen outside his hotel on 18 December 2014 night, where he was dropped off by an ambulance following a treatment for being under the influence of alcohol. EPA/BART MAAT