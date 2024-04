Nelle Filippine 42-43 gradi, migliaia di scuole chiuse

epa11255124 Children sit near damaged houses of a residential district following a fire in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 02 April 2024. According to a report by the Philippines Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), fire incidents between January and March are higher by 24 percent over the same period in 2023. Firefighters experienced a sharp increase in calls from households due to power overload and overheating of electric fans from non-stop usage, leading to fires. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG