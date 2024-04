Nella notte scossa di terremoto nella zona dei Campi Flegrei

Il tempio di Serapide a Pozzuoli in alcuni anni , a causa del bradisismo, sceso sotto il livello del mare e ora completamente riemerso, 27 settembre 2023. /// The temple of Serapis in Pozzuoli in some years, due to bradyseism, fell below sea level and has now completely resurfaced, 27 September 2023. A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) area near to Naples at 3:35 on Wednesday. Mauro Antonio Di Vito, the director of the Vesuvius Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), told ANSA that it was the biggest quake to hit the area in 40 years. ANSA/CIRO FUSCO