Nel weekend calo bollini rossi per ondate calore, 11 e 9 città

Extreme heat in Genoa, Southern Europe is experiencing a major heat wave this week with temperatures expected to climb up to 48 Celsius degrees on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia. Italy's health ministry sent on 17 July a circular letter to the country's regional governments with a series of recommendations to manage the impact of the intense heat wave the country is enduring. These recommendations include setting up a 'heat code' at emergency rooms with special, priority procedures for people suffering heat-related health issues. Genoa, Italy, 17 july 2023. ANSA/LUCA ZENNARO