Nel 60mo del golpe in Brasile un corteo ricorda le vittime

epa11254016 Protesters display photographs of those who disappeared during the military dictatorship during the March of Silence in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 31 March 2024. Victims of the Brazilian dictatorship and human rights activists marched this 31 March in Sao Paulo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the military coup, amid criticism of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his decision not to hold official events. 'Dictatorship never again!' and 'punishment to the generals!' chanted the dozens of people gathered in front of the DOI-Codi building, the largest torture center for opponents of the military regime (1964-1985). EPA/Sebastiao Moreira