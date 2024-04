Nel 2023 distrutti nel mondo 3,7 milioni ettari di foresta

epa10145291 The deforested Amazon rainforest in San Jose del Guaviare, Colombia, 20 August 2022 (issued 29 August 2022). Despite the fact that deforestation is prohibited in Guaviare by the Colombian State and the dissidents, the Amazon jungle, which occupies practically the entire territory, continues to shrink year after year giving way to an immense pasture. EPA/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA