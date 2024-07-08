Nei Patrioti 84 eletti, è terzo gruppo all'Eurocamera
epa11447181 A handout photo made available by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office shows (L-R) Andrej Babis, former prime minister of the Czech Republic and leader of the ANO party; Herbert Kickl, head of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, leader of the ruling Fidesz party, posing for a photograph following the signing of a trilateral political cooperation agreement entitled 'A Patriotic Manifesto for a European Future', which outlines the ideals and objectives of the grouping, in Vienna, Austria, 30 June 2024. EPA/ZOLTAN FISCHER/HUNGARIAN PM'S PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
BRUXELLES, 08 LUG - Il nuovo gruppo Patrioti per l'Europa al Parlamento europeo conta ora "84 eurodeputati da 12 Paesi Ue": lo spiega alla stampa il leghista Paolo Borchia uscendo dalla riunione costitutiva del gruppo, appena terminata a Bruxelles. Il gruppo si conferma quindi come terza forza all'Eurocamera, dopo il Ppe e i Socialisti e prima dei Conservatori. "Le porte sono aperte in questo progetto e quanti vorranno farne parte saranno attenzionati per capire se hanno le caratteristiche", ha spiegato Borchia, confermando poi che "non ci sono al momento in corso contatti con l'AfD".
