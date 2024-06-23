Nave mercantile danneggiata da un drone nel Mar Rosso
epa11424199 A screengrab from footage made available by the Houthis media center shows smoke rising from an explosion at the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier M/V Tutor after an attack by an unmanned Houthi exploding boat in the Red Sea, 12 June 2024 (issued 19 June 2024). According to a statement by the Houthis on 19 June 2024, Yemen's Houthis launched on 12 June 2024 an unmanned exploding boat and missile attack against the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier M/V Tutor in the Red Sea, which left one crew member dead and sunk the vessel. EPA/HOUTHIS MEDIA CENTER / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
DUBAI, 23 GIU - Una nave mercantile è stata danneggiata questa mattina dall'attacco di un drone nel Mar Rosso, vicino allo Yemen, non sono stati segnalati feriti, secondo l'agenzia britannica per la sicurezza marittima (Ukmto). "Il comandante di una nave mercantile riferisce di essere stato colpito da un sistema aereo senza equipaggio (Uas), con conseguenti danni alla nave. Tutti i membri dell'equipaggio sono stati dichiarati salvi e la nave sta procedendo verso il suo prossimo porto di scalo", si legge in un bollettino dell'Ukmto, gestito dalla marina britannica.
