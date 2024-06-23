Nave mercantile danneggiata da un drone nel Mar Rosso

epa11424199 A screengrab from footage made available by the Houthis media center shows smoke rising from an explosion at the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier M/V Tutor after an attack by an unmanned Houthi exploding boat in the Red Sea, 12 June 2024 (issued 19 June 2024). According to a statement by the Houthis on 19 June 2024, Yemen's Houthis launched on 12 June 2024 an unmanned exploding boat and missile attack against the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier M/V Tutor in the Red Sea, which left one crew member dead and sunk the vessel. EPA/HOUTHIS MEDIA CENTER / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES