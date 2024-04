Nave con 400 tonnellate di aiuti per Gaza salpata da Cipro

epa11216649 A handout photo made available by the Non Governmental Organizations Open Arms and World Central Kitchen, shows a ship coordinated by the two NGOs (L) and food aid to gaza being gathered, at Larnaca harbour, Cyprus, 08 March 2024.(Issued 12 March 2024) According to a statement by Open Arms on 12 March, the NGO and World Central Kitchen (WCK) have overseen the departure of their first Gaza bound food aid boat on 12 March from Larnaca, Cyprus. The aid consists of about 200 tons of food (flour, rice and canned food), it will aim to "alleviate the humanitarian emergency situation experienced by the civilian population in Gaza". This would be the first trip of the Humanitarian aid maritime corridor towards Gaza set up by the two organizations in collaboration with the government of Cyprus. EPA/SANTI PALACIOS/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES