'Nave affiliata a Israele attaccata al largo dello Yemen'

epa11043144 A person stands on the beach of the Arabian Sea near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, in the port city of Aden, Yemen, 22 December 2023 (issued 24 December 2023). The US Central Command reported that Yemen's Houthis on 23 December 2023 have launched anti-ship ballistic missiles at two commercial ships, the Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker MV Saibaba and Norwegian-flagged MV Blaamanen, in the Southern Red Sea. The US Department of Defense had announced on 18 December a multinational operation to safeguard trade and to protect ships in the Red Sea amid the recent escalation in Houthi attacks originating from Yemen. These attacks in recent weeks had prompted major shipping companies to reroute their operations and raised concerns of prolonged disruptions to global trade. Houthis vowed to attack Israeli-bound ships and prevent them from navigating in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in retaliation for Israel's airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB