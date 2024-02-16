Navalny: Trudeau, Putin è un mostro
epa10873207 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses an United Nations Security Council meeting about the war between Ukraine and Russia on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2023. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
WASHINGTON, 16 FEB - Il primo ministro canadese, Justin Trudeau, ha attaccato Vladimir Putin definendolo un "mostro" commentando la notizia della morte dell'oppositore russo Alexei Navlany. Lo riportano i media canadesi.
