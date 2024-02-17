Navalny: Ong, 'oltre 100 fermi in manifestazioni'

epa11159148 People lay flowers and light candles next to the photo of Russian late opposition leader Alexey Navalny during a vigil following his death, near the memorial to political prisoners in St. Petersburg, Russia, 16 February 2024. Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has died aged 47 in a penal colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced on 16 February 2024. A prison service statement said that Navalny 'felt unwell' after a walk on 16 February, and it was investigating the causes of his death. Late last year, he was transferred to an Arctic penal colony considered one of the harshest prisons. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV