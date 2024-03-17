Navalnaya, 'sulla scheda ho scritto il nome di Alexei'
epa11226029 Yulia Navalnaya (R), widow of the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, waits in line to cast her ballot in the Russian presidential elections, at the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2024. The Russian presidential election vote takes place between 15 and 17 March. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. The team of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called Russians to show their opposition to the elections and President Putin, by crowding voting centers on 17 March at midday. The protest was named 'Noon Against Putin'. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
AA
BERLINO, 17 MAR - Yulia Navalnaya, moglie del defunto oppositore del presidente russo Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny, ha dichiarato di aver scritto il nome del marito sulla scheda elettorale. Navalnaya ha votato per le presidenziali russe a Berlino, acclamata dai suoi sostenitori.
