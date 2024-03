Naufragio degli 007, perizia indica gli errori del comandante

epa10661467 A handout photo made available by the press office of Vigili del Fuoco (VVF), the Italian National Fire Brigade, shows divers of the fire brigade during a search and rescue operation in Lake Maggiore after a tourist boat capsized near Lisanza (Varese), northern Italy, 29 May 2023. At least four people have died and twenty others were rescued after a boat capsized and sank in Lake Maggiore due to bad weather in the evening of 28 May, emergency services said. EPA/VIGILI DEL FUOCO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES