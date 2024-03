Naufraga barchino, salvati 44 migranti un ragazzo disperso

A migrant waits in line outsidewait the hotspot to be transferred to other places from the Lampedusa's island southern Italy, 15 September 2023. A record number of migrants and refugees have arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa in recent days. Lampedusa's city council declared a state of emergency on 13 September evening after a 48-hour continuous influx of migrants. In the morning of September 14, nearly 7,000 migrants were on the island. ANSA/CIRO FUSCO