Nasrallah, 'risposta inevitabile all'assassinio di Shukr'
epa11470552 Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivers a televised speech during a memorial service for Hezbollah fighter Muhammad Nimeh Nasser, in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 July 2024. Nasrallah said his group will cease attacks on Israel if a ceasefire agreement was reached between Hamas and Israel. Hezbollah announced in statement that Nasser was killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon on 03 July. EPA/ABBAS SALMAN
AA
BEIRUT, 01 AGO - Israele deve aspettarsi la "risposta inevitabile" di Hezbollah all'assassinio del comandante Fuad Shukr. Lo ha detto il leader del movimento sciita libanese Hassan Nasrallah.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti