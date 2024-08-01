Nasrallah, 'Israele ha superato la linea rossa'
epa11470517 Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivers a televised speech during a memorial service for Hezbollah fighter Muhammad Nimeh Nasser, in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 July 2024. Nasrallah said his group will cease attacks on Israel if a ceasefire agreement was reached between Hamas and Israel. Hezbollah announced in statement that Nasser was killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon on 03 July. EPA/ABBAS SALMAN
AA
BEIRUT, 01 AGO - Israele "ha oltrepassato la linea rossa" colpendo a Beirut e Teheran. Lo ha detto il leader di Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, riferendosi agli omicidi del comandante Shukr e del capo politico di Hamas Haniyeh.
