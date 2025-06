Narges Mohammadi, 'non distruggete Teheran, basta guerra'

epa11756794 Narges Mohammadi’s lawyer Chirinne Ardakani attends a press conference in Paris, France, 04 December 2024. Iranian activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been temporarily released from prison in Iran for medical reasons. Mohammadi has been repeatedly convicted and imprisoned in Iran for her commitment to the mandatory veiling of women and her opposition to the death penalty. Narges Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on 06 October 2023 'for her fight against women's oppression in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,' the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ