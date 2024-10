Narcotrafficante latitante da 20 anni arrestato a Madrid

epa11390519 Thai prison officials with weapons stand guard as Thai fugitive and alleged murderer Chaowalit Thongduang arrives to the police airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 June 2024. Chaowalit is wanted for an alleged murder and other crimes, and was brought to Bang Kwang Central prison after being deported from Indonesia, ending seven months on the run from Thai justice, after he was arrested in Bali on 30 May 2024. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK