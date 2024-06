Nagasaki non invita Israele a cerimonia vittime bomba atomica

epa10790183 People visit Nagasaki Peace Park to offer prayers for victims of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki past the Peace Statue (Rear) in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, 08 August 2023 after the city was forced to change schedule of the memorial service for victims due to typhoon Khanun. The ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing was held without attendance of A-bomb survivors, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and diplomatic representatives. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/