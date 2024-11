Muore in Australia il croccodrillo più grande del mondo

epa11696891 (FILE) - Green Island Marineland Melanesia's George Craig stands with Cassius the crocodile at the Marineland Melanesia on Green Island, Queensland, Australia, 18 March 2023 (issued 02 November 2024). Cassius, the Guinness Book of Records largest crocodile in captivity, died at Green Island's Marineland Melanesia on 01 November. EPA/BRIAN CASSEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT