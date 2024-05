Mumbai elimina i tabelloni pubblicitari lungo le ferrovie

epa11337917 Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescuers undertake a rescue operation at A petrol station after a giant billboard fell on it in Mumbai, India, 14 May 2024. At least eight people were killed and more than 50 people injured after a giant billboard fell on a petrol station amid rain and gusty winds, in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI