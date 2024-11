Multe di Madrid per 179 milioni a 5 compagnie aeree low cost

epa11674332 Ryanair signs near closed counters at the Terminal 1 of Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) as private security agents go on strike over working conditions, in Gosselies, Belgium, 22 October 2024. Due to an ongoing action by the security sector and the lack of staff to ensure security operations, all departing flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport on 22 October have been cancelled, however all arrivals will proceed as planned, according to announcement by the BSCA, one of the main Hub in Europe of Ryanair. This is already the second action of security sector in one month at BSCA. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET