Msf, a Gaza un quarto dei bimbi e delle mamme è malnutrito

epa12256136 Protesters hold a banner showing Palestinian children suffering from severe malnutrition, during a rally calling for an end to the war on Gaza, at Sana'a University, in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 July 2025. Students and professors rallied at Sana'a University in solidarity with the Palestinian people, demanding an end to the war on the Gaza Strip and the resulting famine. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB