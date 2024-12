Mozambico: 21 morti in 24 ore in violenze post-elettorali

epa11760092 A man throws a burning tire from a barricade during a post-election protest in a street of Maputo, Mozambique, 06 December 2024. In recent weeks, supporters of former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, who is currently in exile, have taken to the streets of the Mozambican capital to challenge the results of the disputed general election held in October 2024. EPA/LUISA NHANTUMBO