Mosca, 'Usa non commettano errori fatali in Ucraina'

epa11381051 Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of the shelling of a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 31 May 2024 amid the Russian invasion. At least 5 people died and 25 were wounded in the overnight rocket attack on the residential area according to the report of the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV