Mosca, un fermato per finanziamento ai terroristi
epa11240920 People mourn and bring flowers at the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2024. Russia observes a day of national mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk. On 22 March, a group of gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. According to the latest data from the Russian Investigative Committee, 152 people died and more than 100 were hospitalized. On the morning of 23 March, the director of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
AA
MOSCA, 28 MAR - Il Comitato investigativo russo ha affermato di avere fermato una persona accusata di essere coinvolta nel finanziamento dei terroristi che hanno attaccato il Crocus City Hall, con denaro che secondo la stessa fonte proveniva dall'Ucraina.
