Mosca, truppe ucraine nel Kursk colpite con bomba da 500kg

epa11446151 Ukrainian officials inspect a shell crater at the site of shelling in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine, 29 June 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least seven people have been killed, including two children, and 18 others injured, including four children, after a Russian rocket strike hit the city of Vilniansk, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO