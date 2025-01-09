Mosca, 'se Trump vorrà riprendere contatti Putin ci sarà'
epa11785012 Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov speaks during Russian President Vladimir Putin annual live broadcast press conference with Russian federal, regional, and foreign media at the Gostiny Dvor forum hall in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 19 December holds his end-of-year press conference and the 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' televised event, where he will answer citizens' questions focusing on domestic issues. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
AA
MOSCA, 09 GEN - Il portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitri Peskov, ha dichiarato che se Donald Trump manterrà la sua intenzione di contattare Putin, il presidente russo "non potrà che accogliere con favore" questo fatto, ma ha anche affermato che finora la presidenza russa non ha ricevuto richieste in tal senso da parte del team di Trump. Lo riportano le agenzie russe Tass e Interfax. "No, non ci sono state richieste. Ma d'altro canto, per ovvi motivi, probabilmente sarebbe più opportuno aspettare fino all'insediamento" di Trump alla Casa Bianca, ha dichiarato Peskov secondo Interfax.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti